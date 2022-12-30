Friday, December 30, 2022
A Second 16-year-old Boy Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Jamaly Samba Baibu At Gatwick Airport
A teenager has been charged with the murder of Jamaly Samba Baibu in Islington

by @uknip247

 

The 16-year-old boy [was arrested after arriving into the UK at Gatwick Airport on Thursday, 29 December. He was charged on Friday, 30 December, with murder and grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 31 December.

At 10.33pm on Tuesday, 20 December, police were called to Seward Street, EC1, where, on arrival, they found two 16-year-old boys with stab wounds.

Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, one of the boys was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

The second boy was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life threatening.

The investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Another 16-year-old boy [A], who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 27 December, has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late January.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/20Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

