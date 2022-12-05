A teenager has been found guilty of manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of Hani Solomon in Parsons Green in 2021

Abdallah Awil, 19 of Dairy Close, SW6 initially stood trial in November 2021 having been charged with murder and GBH. He was acquitted.

The jury was hung on the alternative charge of manslaughter and a retrial was ordered which began at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 November 2022.

On Monday, 5 December, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

Awil will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be confirmed in February 2023.

Two other teenagers will also be sentenced on that date in relation to this case but reporting restrictions were imposed until the completion of Awil’s retrial.

Yousef Chamint, 19 of Pitfield Way, NW10 and Ahmed Fatah, 20 of Fulham Road, SW6 both pleaded guilty to manslaughter prior to the November 2021 trial.

At around 7pm on 11 February 2021, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Ackmar Road, SW6.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a teenager – later identified as 18-year-old Hani Solomon – with a stab wound to his chest. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died just over half an hour later.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command immediately launched an investigation to identify those responsible for Hani’s death.

An extensive examination of CCTV showed the defendants waiting almost ten minutes for Hani to arrive before they met with him and his two friends in Novello Street, opposite the entrance to Parsons Green tube station.

After a verbal confrontation between the groups, Hani walked away with his friends but they were soon followed by Awil, Fatah and Chamint who chased them into nearby Ackmar Road where Hani was attacked.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, who led the investigation, said: “Awil, Chamint and Fatah arrived in Parsons Green that evening to seek to attack Hani and came armed with weapons, prepared to inflict the most serious kind of violence.

“This was a completely senseless attack on an 18-year-old who had his full life ahead of him. It has left his family and girlfriend completely distraught. Each of them has spoken about how their lives will never be the same and how they are haunted by what happened to Hani that night.

“None of the defendants have shown any real remorse and did all they could to try and evade justice. They now face significant custodial sentences and we are pleased they will no longer be able to cause any further harm.”

At the conclusion of the 2021 trial, Hani’s mother Aster Hagos said: “I would never have thought that on my son’s 19th birthday, I would be holding a vigil for him instead of celebrating his birthday. Hani had many dreams and plans for the future. He would have made each and every one of those dreams come true.

“My life has ended without my beloved Hani, I simply exist. It is so very difficult without Hani to sit at home alone, in solitude. Hani exuded kindness and filled the room with so much joy and happiness. His infectious laughter and smile have been taken from us. My life has changed forever.

“The world was once full of many opportunities, however now without my son, I feel like I have no future. I used to be a happy person and loved life but since Hani’s death, I have become a recluse. I often cry for hours alone at home.

“Hani’s death has destroyed our family. I am filled with excruciating pain, sadness and loneliness. I wish that I could have been there for Hani when he took his last breath to comfort him when he was in agony. I was not afforded the chance to tell my son that I loved him just before he passed away.”