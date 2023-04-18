A teenager has been found guilty of murder following the death of Tomasz Oleszak in Gateshead.

Tomasz was with friends in the Springwell Estate on October 4 last year, when a dispute between his friendship group and another teenager started.

Tomasz, 14, was subsequently stabbed in the chest.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he died from his injuries early the next morning.

A murder investigation was launched, and detectives charged a 14-year-old boy with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The teenager, who can now be named as 15-year-old Leighton Amies of Gateshead, was also charged with assault in relation to another boy.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Amies was found guilty of murder.

He was also found guilty of attempted assault on a second victim and he had previously admitted one count of possession of a bladed article.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on June 15.

Senior investigating officer on the case, Detective Inspector Chris Deavin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which a teenager has lost his life and our thoughts very much remain with Tomasz’s heartbroken family and loved ones.

“Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him, he was a promising footballer and a popular pupil at his school.

“Today, Leighton Amies has been found guilty of murder but no conviction or any length of sentence will ever bring Tomasz back.

“We want to send an unequivocal message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon of any kind or believes that violence is acceptable – the consequences can be devastating.

“Look at the pain this tragedy has caused – not only could you take away someone else’s future and destroy the lives of their loved ones, but also ruin your own and those of your family and friends.”

Det Insp Deavin added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their cooperation and support following this tragedy.

“We recognise the impact such incidents have and as a Force, we are fully committed to tackling violent crime.

“This includes working with partners to carry out prevention activity, including educating children and young adults about the dangers of carrying weapons and holding proactive operations, such as knife searches and targeting suspects.

“However, when incidents do occur, we are absolutely committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“We would also ask everyone to play their part too. We ask parents to speak to their children about the dangers of carrying a knife and ask everyone to report any concerns or suspicions. If you believe a friend or someone you know is carrying a knife – speak to officers.

“Most importantly, we implore those who do carry a knife or believe it is a wise, admirable or necessary thing to do, to think again and stop.”