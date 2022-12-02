A teenager has been jailed for a knife robbery of a young mother and child

Yesterday saw the 17-year-old sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment at Bolton Crown Court for robbery, aggravated vehicle taking and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The knife-point robbery of a vehicle involved a young mother and her 10-week-old baby boy.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached the victim in the car park of a GP surgery on Mytham Road, Little Lever on 1 November 2022, with a machete-type blade, and demanded the car keys to her Seat Cupra.

He later crashed the vehicle on Great Western Street, hitting a lamp post and three vehicles. At the time, there were three occupants of the vehicle who all ran off.

A search of the youngsters’ address resulted in the seizure of a machete, machete holster, extendable baton, black jacket, gloves, phone and car keys.

He was also charged with drugs offences, possession of a prohibited weapon in a private place, fraud by false representation, and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Detective Sergeant Carla Deighton from the Bolton district said: “We are really pleased with the outcome of this case, which was an extremely distressing encounter for the victim. We are extremely grateful to her for coming forwards and for all the help she has given us in locating and identifying this individual.

“The Neighbourhood Priority Crime Team along with officers from B relief response in Bolton were able to quickly get him off the streets, preventing him from committing any further offences.

“At GMP, we are committed to protecting our communities and we take every report of robbery extremely seriously, especially when it is aggravated with a weapon.

“This type of behaviour is inexcusable and there is no reason at all why anyone should be out on the streets carrying a weapon. If you do, then you are more likely to become involved in serious assaults – it’s not worth running that risk.

“During the week-long Operation Sceptre run by GMP last week, 123 knives were recovered with 74 people arrested for knife-related offences. The intensification week also saw officers deliver 51 anti-knife sessions and engaged with thousands of pupils across Greater Manchester to help raise awareness of knife crime and the devastating impact carrying a knife can have.

“If you are worried about anyone you know who is carrying a weapon or a bladed article, then don’t hesitate to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or via the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111, so we are able to get the weapons off the street immediately.”