A teenager has been jailed for life following a shooting in Liverpool which a 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck

Following a shooting in Liverpool in which a 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck, a teenager was sentenced to life in prison.

Rio Jones, now 19, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, shot a gun at another male as they rode electric bikes down Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth on the afternoon of March 1st, last year.

The innocent bystander was standing at a bus stop on Upper Warwick Street when she was struck in the neck by a stray bullet.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was later released and is recuperating at home.

A 20-year-old man was also injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Jones was found guilty of attempted murder, s18 wounding, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life following a trial.

At Liverpool Crown Court today, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years and six months for attempted murder.

He was also sentenced to nine years in prison for the wounding and 12 years in prison for the firearms offence, both of which will run concurrently.

In addition, His Honour Judge Andrew Menary KC activated 12 months of an 18-month suspended sentence for wounding in relation to a previous incident.

In passing sentence, HHJ Menary stated that the incident was evidence of gang-related violence and that the shooting was a “planned and determined effort to kill a rival,” and that his sentence “must have a deterrent element.”

“This was a truly shocking and reckless incident in which an innocent child was caught up in a gang dispute, and it is only by sheer luck that this did not turn into a murder investigation,” said Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson. “We sadly know the devastating consequences of gun crime, not only on victims and their families, but also on the wider communities.”

My officers worked tirelessly on this investigation in order to bring the perpetrator to justice. We were able to arrest and charge Jones within days of the incident because of their hard work and diligence. “Today, he is behind bars, where he will spend a significant amount of time reflecting on the consequences of his brazen actions.” Unfortunately, Jones’ victim is still suffering, both physically and mentally, as a result of the injury she sustained that day. “I hope the sentence brings her and her family some comfort and aids her in some way in her long recovery process.” I also want this to serve as a warning to others that carrying and using guns on Merseyside’s streets will never be tolerated. If you choose to carry a weapon, we will do everything in our power to find you and imprison you.”

Anyone with information about the use and storage of weapons is asked to contact the DM Merseyside Police Contact Centre or the anonymous hotline 0800 555 111.