A teenager has been stabbed multiple times at Sanderstead station in South Croydon by a gang

A Teenager Has Been Stabbed Multiple Times At Sanderstead Station South Croydon By A Gang

A teenager was stabbed in the back and sent to hospital after a gang of teenagers attacked him on a bridge that run over Sanderstead station in South Croydon this evening.

Officers from the British Transport Police and Paramedics rushed to the scene at around 11 p.m. on Saturday (29th April 2023)

The teen has transported to a major trauma centre after being stabbed multiple times in the back.
A crime scene remains in place and officers along with a BTP dog handler have launched a search for the group involved.

We have requested a statement from British Transport Police

