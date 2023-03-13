A teenager has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Charlton

Just after 1pm today (March 13), police were called to reports of a male stabbed on Charlton Road, SE7.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Air Ambulance were all present.

The victim, who was in his late teens, was taken to the hospital.

The police are not yet aware of his condition.

There have been no arrests, and police investigations are ongoing.

“We were called today (13 March) to reports of an incident on Charlton Road, Charlton,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“An ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of our tactical response unit were dispatched to the scene. We also sent out the London Air Ambulance.

“As a priority, we treated a person at the scene and transported them to a major trauma centre.”

Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 3187/13Mar.