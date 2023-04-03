A teenager involved in a knife fight outside a college has been sentenced

Police were called to Canal Street, Nottingham, on 2 February 2023 following reports of an altercation involving a small group of youths near the front entrance of Nottingham College.

All three required hospital treatment following the incident and were all subsequently arrested.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the fight involved 18-year-old Ayomida Ajayi and two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named as they are under 18.

CCTV showed Ajayi being confronted by the two other defendants after exiting the college just before 11.30am, with police inquiries suggesting they had arranged to meet in order to settle a dispute.

Footage showed the 17-year-old producing a large knife and lunging towards Ajayi, who in turn produced a large machete.

A fight lasting around 20 seconds then broke out between the pair, with the 16-year-old joining in by kicking out at Ajayi.

The trio all fled the scene having suffered injuries.

Ajayi was quickly identified on CCTV and police found him at his home address a short time later. He was arrested and treated in hospital for minor injuries to his arm and side before being taken into custody for questioning.

The two younger boys were arrested at a property in Shortwood Close, near to where the fight took place.

Officers were called to the address by paramedics, who were treating the 16-year-old for a significant knife wound. He underwent surgery in hospital and was later questioned by detectives.

The 17-year-old was also treated for minor injuries before being taken into custody.

All three were subsequently charged and put before the courts.

On Friday last week (31 March 2023), Ajayi, of Osman Close, The Meadows, was given a 10-month detention order, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article. He must also undertake a thinking skills programme lasting 31 days.

The other two defendants have also appeared before the courts.

The 17-year-old appeared at Nottingham Youth Court on 1 March after also admitting to affray and possession of a bladed article at a previous hearing. Sentencing was adjourned until 19 April 2023 for pre-sentence reports.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old pleaded guilty to affray. He was sentenced at Nottingham Youth Court on 1 March 2023 and made subject of a 12-month referral order.

Detective Constable Nicola Bidwell, who investigated the incident, said: “As in any case of weapon-enabled violence, officers were quick to respond to this report and I would like to thank Nottingham College for their assistance both on the day of the incident and during the subsequent investigation.

“It was a totally unacceptable incident and I am pleased the offenders have been held to account.

“All three defendants required hospital treatment and it was very fortunate neither of them were not more seriously injured.

“There is simply no excuse for carrying or using dangerous weapons and police will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who do.”

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, the force’s knife crime lead, added: “We are committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities and reducing the number of victims of knife crime.

“That’s why we work so hard every day, working closely with our partners, to prevent people from making such decisions in the first place and to educate them of the serious consequences.

“As always the public have a very important part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as an extra of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. We can then take appropriate action to safeguard them and others.

“If you need to report a knife related crime to police, please report it to us online via our website, call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency if there is an immediate danger to life.”