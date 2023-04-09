A teenager is lucky to be alive after becoming entangled up to his neck in sand at a Lincolnshire coastal holiday spot

Local coastguard teams had to rescue the 14-year-old boy after the hole he was digging on the beach at Anderby Creek collapsed, burying almost his entire body.

He was reportedly standing upright when the hole caved in on top of him.

His parents scooped sand out of his mouth until rescue teams from nearby Skegness and Mablethorpe arrived just before 1pm on Saturday.

Digging him out was described as a “challenging task” by Fran Wilkins, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard.

“What happens when you disturb the sand is that it has a high likelihood of collapsing back in, and the priority was to make sure his airway was protected at all times and his head remained above the sand,”

Teams dug the teenager out for about an hour before he was examined by ambulance crews.

“Fortunately, he did remain calm throughout, which definitely helped reduce the panic and allowed everyone to get to work and do their job,” Ms Wilkins said.

She praised his parents for keeping the sand out of his mouth and for calling for assistance.

“They kept his head clear and his mouth and nose free so he could breathe and waited for more to help,”

Anderby Creek is a small holiday village in Lincolnshire, north of Skegness, situated on a peaceful and sandy beach.