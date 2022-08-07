At 2.15pm this afternoon, police responded to reports of an assault on High Road, where they discovered a man “in his late teens” with stab wounds.

A group of bystanders gathered around the teenager, who was “bleeding from the injury and from the mouth,” according to a worker at Milano Pizza on High Road, and attempted to save him.

Abdullah, who works at the pizza parlour, dashed to get some clothes to apply pressure to the wound.

“I had just returned to the shop when he went next door and said ‘help me’ and fell to the ground,”

He was severely bleeding.

A guy told me he was stabbed.

He was bleeding from the wound as well as from the mouth.

There was a large crowd of people trying to save him because he was bleeding profusely.”

“I ran to another shop to get him some clothes to stop the bleeding,” he added.

He was probably dead by the time the cops arrived.

They tried for about ten minutes…there was blood all over.”

“Police were called at about 2.15pm on Saturday, 6 August to reports of an assault on High Road, E11,” a Met Police spokesperson said.