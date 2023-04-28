Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

A teenager was rushed to hospital in East London after being stabbed in a street altercation.

A teenager was rushed to hospital in East London after being stabbed in a street altercation.

by uknip247

The boy was discovered in Walthamstow after police were summoned to complaints of a dispute between a group of males

At 8.58 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, Metropolitan Police officers arrived on Park Road after receiving reports of a fight. However, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered no suspects or victims.

Officers noticed a young man on neighbouring Hoe Street, near the junction with Third Avenue, who matched the description of someone who had been injured in the brawl.

He was transported to the hospital as soon as officers realised the victim had been stabbed.

The victim’s injuries were determined to be neither life-threatening nor life-altering.

The assailant has not been apprehended. The probe is still going on.

