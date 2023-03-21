Tuesday, March 21, 2023
A Teenager Was Stabbed Onboard A London Bus This Afternoon In Walthamstow

This afternoon, a teenager was stabbed on a London bus (Tuesday, March 21). After the attack in Walthamstow, he was rushed to a nearby hospital with lacerations on his body.

His injuries are still being assessed. The attacker has yet to be apprehended.

At 3.18pm, police were called to a bus near Blackhorse Road/Sutton Road, where they discovered the teenager, whose exact age is unknown, with knife injuries.

Officers are still investigating the crime scene. The boy was taken to an East London hospital by London Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Met Police added: “The victim’s family has been informed. At this early stage, no arrests have been made, and we are keeping an open mind about the motive. Officers from North East Command conduct an investigation.”

