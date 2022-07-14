The ambulance service contacted police on the evening of Wednesday, June 22nd, following reports of a teenage male suffering serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm in the Plympton area of Plymouth.

The fire department, police, and air and ground ambulances all responded to the scene, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as 17-year-old Luke Searle, a local. His family has requested privacy as they cope with their loss.

Because of Luke’s age, the circumstances surrounding his death will be investigated jointly by the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).