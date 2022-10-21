Leo Joe broke into homes across Birmingham and Solihull between 10 February and 9 March.

He would tour the streets in the early hours of the morning looking for cars to take, including stealing a top-of-the-range Jaguar F-Pace, Volkswagens, Mercedes and Skodas from homes in Yardley, Castle Bromwich, Stechford, Small Heath and Sheldon.

The 19-year-old was caught thanks to the forensic work of officers, who were also able to link Joe’s clothing to several of the offences using CCTV.

Following his arrest, officers from West Midlands Police Burglary – High Harm Team found photos on his phone further incriminating him.

His mobile phone search history revealed that on more than one occasion he looked for false registrations of the cars that were stolen.

Joe, of The Radleys, Sheldon, pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary and was sentenced to five and half years detention in a youth offender’s institute at Birmingham Crown Court on 13 October.

Investigating officer PC Chris Senter, from the Burglary – High Harm Team, said: “Joe’s actions wreaked havoc across Birmingham and Solihull, causing misery to many.

“He left people in fear after forcing entry into their homes while they slept and treated the streets like his own personal car shopping experience.

“Stopping vehicle theft is a force priority and I hope Joe’s sentencing today will provide some comfort to the many victims left shocked and distressed by his crimes.”

