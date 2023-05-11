A Teenager Who Killed A Motorcyclist While Driving A Stolen Car Has Been Jailed For More Than Seven Years.

Shikeo Bell, who was 17 at the time, chased moped rider Carl Dawson through the streets of north Manchester in September 2021.

CCTV footage showed that Bell’s stolen Seat Leon was just three metres behind Dawson at times, eventually hitting his back wheel on Hillier Street, Harpurhey.

Carl, 43, from Moston, was thrown from his bike and sustained a fatal head injury.

Bell was identified as the driver by investigators from forensic evidence inside the stolen car and a paint sample from Carl’s motorbike.

Bell (10/09/2003) pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison at Manchester Crown Court today (10/5/2023).

He was also banned from driving for eight years and will serve two years on an extended licence.

Bell was further jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to several robberies, possession of a bladed article and fraud.