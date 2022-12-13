A teenager who repeatedly stabbed a police officer in a “frenzied” and “unprovoked” attack has been jailed

Kai Green, aged 18, attacked Sergeant Daniel Griffin in North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, on 25 April 2022, leaving him seriously injured and fearing for his life.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (13 December 2022) having previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent. A jury cleared him of attempted murder following a four-day trial in October.

The trial had been shown bodycam and mobile phone footage of the attack, which saw Sgt Griffin and a colleague stop to question Green and another man who they suspected were smoking cannabis.

After refusing to be searched, Green, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, pulled a knife on Sgt Griffin before going on to stab him in the rear leg area and in the chest.

The attack only stopped when Sgt Griffin, who was wearing a stab vest, activated his parva spray, enabling his colleague to detain Green on the ground until back-up arrived.

Sgt Griffin was taken to hospital and placed on a major trauma ward. He survived the attack but endures significant pain every day as a result of his injuries.

In a statement read out in court, Sgt Griffin described the significant impact the attack had had on himself and his family.

“As a serving police officer for nearly nine years, I have written many hundred statements but this is by far the most difficult,” it read.

“Little did I know that on that day this could easily have been the last time I would have hugged and kissed my family.

“I remember lying down on the floor… I knew I was in trouble and I just thought my life was coming to an end.

“All I wanted was my family – I was thinking about them on my way to hospital. I honestly thought that I was going to die.”

The neighbourhood cop said the attack forced him to take months off work and that his wounds caused him “significant pain and discomfort”.

He added: “The incident has caused me to question if I should remain working for the police and I considered ending my nine-year career.

“After some soul searching, I have decided to return to work, but I know I will not be the same again.”

A police constable who witnessed the attack also provided a statement to the court, in which she described experiencing sleepless nights after it happened.

Today, Green was handed an eight-year sentence comprising two parts. He was sentenced to five years in custody, of which he’ll serve at least two-thirds. He will then serve a further three years on licence, during which time he could be recalled to prison if he breaches the terms of that licence.

A nine-month sentence was imposed concurrently after Green also admitted possessing a bladed article in a public place.

In passing the sentence, Mr Justice Charles Bourne KC told Green he was a “dangerous” individual in that he had launched a “terrifying and persistent” attack on a police officer that was both “unprovoked and ferocious” in its nature.

The judge said: “Stabbing a police officer strikes at the heart of our society and the protections we rely on to keep us safe.

“When individuals have the courage to do that job it is appalling when they face dangers like this.”

The judge also praised Sgt Griffin and after hearing he had now returned to work. “What a courageous man to come back to police work after an experience like this,” he said, adding that his colleague who witnessed the stabbing also deserved huge praise for also returning to frontline policing.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a deliberate act by Green that resulted in an officer doing his job being seriously injured. If the officer had not been wearing his stab vest, this easily could have been the killing of a police officer on the streets of Nottingham.

“Fortunately he survived and the fact he has returned to duty – despite still experiencing pain and discomfort from his wounds – is a testament to his commitment to policing and keeping communities safe.

“This was a horrendous ordeal for him and his family. Green is clearly a very dangerous man and his conviction sends a clear message that assaults on officers will not be tolerated in any form.

“Over a number of years there has been an increasing number of reports of assaults on officers and staff. This can cause physical and psychological harm to those who are dedicated public servants and coming under attack should not be part of the job.

“As a police force, we have made it clear that violence against officers and staff is utterly unacceptable and should never be seen as simply part of the job.”

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, the force’s knife crime lead, added: “When a knife is used in an incident there is always the potential for serious or potentially fatal consequences.

“That’s why we work so hard every day, working closely with our partners, to prevent people from making such decisions in the first place and to educate them of the serious consequences.

“The force is committed to stamping out knife crime and we’d urge anyone with information on knife crime in their local community to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.”