Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A teenager who rode a scrambler bike the wrong way up a one-way street before knocking over a man in his 90s has been sentenced

A teenager who rode a scrambler bike the wrong way up a one-way street before knocking over a man in his 90s has been sentenced

by uknip247
A Teenager Who Rode A Scrambler Bike The Wrong Way Up A One-way Street Before Knocking Over A Man In His 90s Has Been Sentenced.

Bradley Taylor glanced at the 94-year-old victim as he lay on the road, bleeding and with several broken bones, before picking up his bike and riding away, making no attempt to help him.

During police enquiries, the 19-year-old got rid of key evidence that would link him to the incident, including a distinctive helmet, rucksack and bike seat.

However, a thorough investigation was carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police, with CCTV analysis proving Taylor was responsible. He was seen pushing his bike along several streets in Llanelli before riding it the wrong way up a one-way system.

Within minutes of getting onto his bike, he’d collided with an elderly man who was crossing the road.

The victim suffered a number of broken bones, and spent nine weeks in hospital and rehabilitation before he was able to go home.

Before the incident, he was living an active and independent life, swimming in the sea, growing vegetables for himself and his neighbours, and dancing several times a week.

In a statement, he explained that he is now unable to do the things he loved, that he has to rely on other people, and that not even being able to walk to his garden has ‘broken his heart’.

Taylor admitted charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report a collision, and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 3, where he was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institute.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who was caught behaving suspiciously in a graveyard and then found to be hiding drugs in his underpants has received a three-year...

A teenager who killed a motorcyclist while driving a stolen car has been jailed for more than seven years

A drug dealer who tried to hide 55 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin inside his mouth has been jailed

Prison for ringleader of gang which ran £10 million a month drugs lab

Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information about a cat that was shot dead

Twenty-one members of an organised crime group who trafficked drugs from Merseyside to Warwickshire, West Midlands, Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed for a...

Three Cambridge drug dealers have been jailed

A Brighton man who bombarded almost 60 women with hundreds of threatening and malicious phone calls has been jailed

Three sentenced for violent attack

An investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Petersfield

Police urgently need your help to find Ocean who’s missing from his home in #Birmingham

Can you help? Missing Joanne could be anywhere in the country

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.