A Teenager Who Rode A Scrambler Bike The Wrong Way Up A One-way Street Before Knocking Over A Man In His 90s Has Been Sentenced.

Bradley Taylor glanced at the 94-year-old victim as he lay on the road, bleeding and with several broken bones, before picking up his bike and riding away, making no attempt to help him.

During police enquiries, the 19-year-old got rid of key evidence that would link him to the incident, including a distinctive helmet, rucksack and bike seat.

However, a thorough investigation was carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police, with CCTV analysis proving Taylor was responsible. He was seen pushing his bike along several streets in Llanelli before riding it the wrong way up a one-way system.

Within minutes of getting onto his bike, he’d collided with an elderly man who was crossing the road.

The victim suffered a number of broken bones, and spent nine weeks in hospital and rehabilitation before he was able to go home.

Before the incident, he was living an active and independent life, swimming in the sea, growing vegetables for himself and his neighbours, and dancing several times a week.

In a statement, he explained that he is now unable to do the things he loved, that he has to rely on other people, and that not even being able to walk to his garden has ‘broken his heart’.

Taylor admitted charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report a collision, and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 3, where he was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institute.