Saturday, January 28, 2023

A teenager who stabbed another young man in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, has been sentenced to five years for culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow

A teenager who stabbed another young man in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, has been sentenced to five years for culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow

by uknip247



Steven Gilmour was just 17 when he was drinking at a party at the home of a friend in Ladyford Avenue in the town on Friday, 21 May, 2021.

Around 2.30am on Saturday, 22 May, police received a report of a disturbance in a lane at the rear of the property. During the course of an argument Gilmour stabbed Darryl Wright, aged 19, and fled.

Darryl was taken to Crosshouse Hospital where he died on Monday, 24 May, 2021.

Later that day Gilmour (pictured below) was arrested and charged in connection with the death.



Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, of Saltcoats CID, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Darryl’s family and friends at what is an extremely difficult time. Although today’s conviction cannot change what happened I hope it brings some degree of closure.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. Violence like this has no place in our communities and I want to reassure people that Police Scotland is determined to bring those responsible for this kind of crime to justice.”


