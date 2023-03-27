Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A teenager who was just 14 when he was caught towing a caravan on the M4 has appeared in court

A teenager who was just 14 when he was caught towing a caravan on the M4 has appeared in court

by uknip247

The boy, who has since turned 15, but cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court last week charged with obstructing police, driving without a licence or insurance.

It follows his arrest on October 26 last year when a police officer spotted him driving a Saab and towing a caravan on the M4 westbound between junction 16 and junction 17.

The vehicle had three passengers inside – none of these people had a valid UK driving licence.

Police indicated for the vehicle to stop and the teenager, who was in the driving seat, initially gave officers a false name and claimed he was 22.

He was arrested and taken to custody, and later charged.

Last week, the teenager, who is from County Clare in Ireland, pleaded guilty to all offences.

Due to a lack of means, no order for costs was made. He was given a four month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

PC Luke Hobbs said: “Not only was this boy just 14 with no driving licence, none of the three passengers inside the vehicle had a valid driving licence either. Their actions could have had devastating consequences on other road users and it is fortunate that no collisions occurred as a result of such stupidity.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

A suspect is due to appear in court charged with 11 thefts from shops and supermarkets

Man charged after police helicopter targeted by laser in Dartford

Government reviews whistleblowing laws

Teenage school boy fighting for his life after Stockwell collision

Man dies after ‘falling from height’ in Northolt

Just three energy suppliers make up over 70% of all forced installation of prepayment meters

Police investigating after a shopping trolley full of toys was stolen from a supermarket want to speak to these four women

Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Richard, 58, who has been reported missing

Have you seen missing Klaudia?

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

First 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment dates announced

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More