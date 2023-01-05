Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Terraced House Is Thought To Have Collapsed Due To The Use Of Low-quality Bricks In Its Construction
Home BREAKING A terraced house is thought to have collapsed due to the use of low-quality bricks in its construction

A terraced house is thought to have collapsed due to the use of low-quality bricks in its construction

by @uknip247

 

On December 7, a house in Langford Road, Portsmouth, caved in, causing the house next door to partially collapse.

“The cause is likely due to the poor quality of the bricks originally used to build the below ground level walls,” according to Portsmouth City Council.

Following the collapse, two people, believed to be residents of the home, were taken to the hospital.

 

The authority’s building control team believes the substandard bricks, “along with damp conditions and inadequate foundations,” caused the failure of the sub-floor walls.

“It is expected that this will only affect a limited number of properties,” said Ian Maguire, assistant director of regeneration at Portsmouth City Council.

“Insurance companies will confirm the precise cause of the collapse.”

Residents whose homes were damaged by the collapse or who are concerned about the safety of their building should contact their building insurance company or landlord, according to the council.

After the collapse initially, 18 homes were evacuated while engineers assessed the area. , three houses were later deemed “structurally unsafe”.

RELATED ARTICLES

Passengers have reported ‘disruption to flights’ and ‘baggage chaos’ as a result...

In his first speech of 2023, Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation...

A 20-year police sergeant has been fired for having “phone sex” with...

A Pembrokeshire man who raped and sexually assaulted young children, and posted...

Cough and cold medicines are in short supply, according to pharmacy executives,...

Ecological work to begin ahead of new Exceat bridge construction

NO trains will operate today due to strike action by the train...

The emergency services attended but were unable to save the victim, who...

South London rapper convicted of possessing loaded revolver

Teenage girl fighting for her life after two stabbed in Haringey

Officers investigating the death of a resident at an adult residential home...

A suspect has been charged in connection with a New Year’s Eve...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"