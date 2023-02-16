A thief has appeared in court following his arrest in Gravesend

Following his arrest in Gravesend, a thief appeared in court. On Sunday, February 12, 2023, a motorist parked his Ford Fiesta on Stuart Road and returned to find a side window damaged and his wallet missing from inside. The victim later discovered that bank cards from the wallet had been used to make fraudulent purchases in town the same day.

The incident was reported to the police, and on Tuesday 14 February, officers investigating the incident arrested a man in Wrotham Road. Charles Belsham, of no fixed address, was charged with theft and seven counts of fraud the next day. The 40-year-old was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 20 February after appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court.