A thief has been jailed for multiple offences in Folkestone

On 21 February 2023, Valter Pimentel was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Canterbury Crown Court for charges including burglary, fraud, and theft.

It follows an investigation by Folkestone’s Victim Based Crime Team into a number of crimes in the area linked to Pimentel.

The 22-year-old was convicted of:

• On October 17, 2021, £2,500 in jewellery was stolen from a shop in the Bouverie Place Shopping Centre.

• On 14 October 2021, various items were stolen from Tesco in Cheriton High Street.

• On July 28, 2021, the fraudulent use of a bank card was previously stolen from a woman in her 70s on Sandgate Road.

• On April 23, 2022, clothing was stolen from a shop in Bouverie Place Shopping Centre.

• The break-in at Asda in Bouverie Place on December 24, 2022.

Some of the offences were committed while Pimentel was serving a suspended sentence for affray.

‘Kent Police is determined to protect residents and businesses from the attentions of repeat offenders like Pimentel,’ said Sergeant Sarah Williams of Folkestone’s Victim Based Crime Team.

‘I’m glad my team was able to prove the number of offences he was involved in, and I’m glad the court recognised the gravity of his continued actions with this jail sentence.’