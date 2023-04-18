Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A thief who stole designer clothes and perfume worth more than £1,500 has been jailed

Shaun Burrows was seen on CCTV stealing three jackets, perfume and a coffee maker from John Lewis, in Cambridge, worth £1,592 between 6 December and 26 February (2023).

The 45-year-old, of Victoria Road, Cambridge, was also arrested on 1 March 2022 and was found in possession of a knuckle duster.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (13 April), Burrows was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

PC Wadsworth, who investigated, said: “Burrows is a prolific thief who has been targeting businesses in the city, stealing high value items, to sell on to buy drugs. We hope this time in prison will give Burrows the opportunity to get the help he needs to stop offending.”

