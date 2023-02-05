A third teenager is to be brought before the courts after a fight broke out near a college

Emergency services were called to Canal Street, Nottingham, shortly after

11.30am on Thursday (2 February 2023) after reports of a disturbance

involving a small group of youths near the front entrance of Nottingham

College.

A 16-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with a knife wound and

has since been discharged.

Two other males were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has now been

charged with affray. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear

at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (6 February 2023).

It comes after two other suspects, 18-year-old Ayo Ajayi, of Osman Close,

The Meadows, and a 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons,

appeared at the same court today, both charged with affray and possession

of a bladed article/sharply pointed article.

Ajayi was remanded in custody and the 17-year-old was released on

conditional bail.

They will both appear in court on a future date.

Detective Sergeant Steve Dalby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A large

amount of resource is being put into this investigation which has now

resulted in a third suspect being charged and remanded.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to preventing and enforcing against

knife crime and teamwork with the public and partner agencies is vital in

tackling incidents such as this.

“I would urge anyone who has information that could help the investigation

to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 252 of 2

February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.