A three-year-old child was hit bit a car in West London

On Monday (January 2), a three-year-old child was hit by a car in West London in front of several Met Police units. When the incident in Ealing occurred, a large team of Metropolitan Police officers happened to be nearby.

When the crash occurred, a dozen officers were in Incident Response Vehicles in the Ealing and Hillingdon areas. They rushed to the scene of the incident after it occurred, and an ambulance was dispatched.

The child was not injured, but the officer reported the driver.

“12 WAMSC officers deployed alongside their respective PC Co-Ords and newly minted Incident Response Vehicle Staff Sergeant in three Incident Response Vehicles supporting the Emergency Response Police Team,” Ealing Police said.

“The Ealing unit was thankfully around the corner when a 3-year-old was hit by a car – thankfully no injuries were sustained and the driver was reported.”