Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Three-year-old Child Was Hit Bit A Car In West London
Home BREAKING A three-year-old child was hit bit a car in West London

A three-year-old child was hit bit a car in West London

by @uknip247

On Monday (January 2), a three-year-old child was hit by a car in West London in front of several Met Police units. When the incident in Ealing occurred, a large team of Metropolitan Police officers happened to be nearby.

When the crash occurred, a dozen officers were in Incident Response Vehicles in the Ealing and Hillingdon areas. They rushed to the scene of the incident after it occurred, and an ambulance was dispatched.

The child was not injured, but the officer reported the driver.

“12 WAMSC officers deployed alongside their respective PC Co-Ords and newly minted Incident Response Vehicle Staff Sergeant in three Incident Response Vehicles supporting the Emergency Response Police Team,” Ealing Police said.

“The Ealing unit was thankfully around the corner when a 3-year-old was hit by a car – thankfully no injuries were sustained and the driver was reported.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women after...

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have charged a...

Man dies during single vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight

Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually...

Man freed by fire crews from over turned vehicle

Kent Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing...

Police called to mass gang brawl in Croydon

Police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with...

An investigation has been launched after human remains were found at Oakwood...

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as part...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"