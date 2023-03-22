Matthew Stevens, 28, begins a long spell behind bars after he was convicted of attempted murder at Newcastle Crown Court

A thug who brutally attacked a woman and left her to die half-naked in a field has been jailed for nearly 30 years.

Matthew Stevens was convicted of attempted murder by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court following a six-day trial in December.

The court heard how the 28-year-old met his victim on a night out on March 10, 2022 – and later lured her into a taxi and took her to Brunswick Village, in Newcastle, ignoring her pleas to be taken home.

CCTV later recovered by officers would show the pair walking along Drysdale Crescent, towards the nearby fields at around 3am – just moments before Stevens carried out his brutal and violent attack against the woman – which would leave her fighting for her life.

In the early hours of the morning, a dog walker passing the scene and found the victim, who Stevens left naked, barely conscious, with severe swelling to her face and her clothes strewn across the grass.

She was immediately taken to hospital where she received critical care – but the trauma was so severe she had no memory of what had happened to her.

However, police launched an investigation and were able to pursue an evidence-led prosecution based on telecoms activity from Stevens’ phone, witness statements and CCTV.

When Stevens was arrested at his home address, officers noticed his clothing was stained with blood, and they also recovered the bracelets his victim had been wearing the previous night.

Stevens, of Drysdale Crescent in Brunswick, was later charged and eventually found guilty of attempted murder. Today (Monday) he was sentenced to 29 years behind bars with an extended licence period of three years.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Tam Fowler of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Stevens is a danger to women and to wider society, and I am pleased with the sentence handed down.

“He ushered a lone woman into a taxi and took her somewhere she clearly didn’t want to go before taking her into a field and beating her within an inch of her life – and then he went home to sleep afterwards like nothing had happened. I am not sure there is ever a place in our communities for someone who thinks this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable.

“I hope this sentence offers some closure to the victim, who continues to recover from this ordeal. She has shown incredible strength during these proceedings, even facing her attacker in court, and I hope she can now begin to move forward knowing justice has been done.

“This type of despicable behaviour can never be excused. Violence of any kind is completely unacceptable and I would like to thank all the officers, staff and witnesses who came forward to help us with this case, and ensure a dangerous, violent man is no longer able to harm anyone else.”