The Met Police have launched an urgent search for three-year-old Manjinder, who was last seen in East Ham.

She is believed to be with an Indian man and woman in their mid-thirties. Pictures show the three-year-old wearing light blue frilly clothes and a red head scarf, but it’s unclear if this is what she was wearing when she went missing. She has ties to Barking and Hornchurch.

The Met has launched an urgent search, asking members of the public to contact them if they have any possible sightings or information. If you believe you have seen Manjinder, you must contact the police immediately. When you dial 999, enter reference number 3575.