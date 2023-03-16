A toddler is fighting for his life after falling from the window of an eighth-floor Surrey flat.

At around 3.50pm on Tuesday, emergency services were called to reports of a child falling out of the window of a block of flats in Sunbury.

A two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after police and paramedics responded to the scene on Spelthorne Grove. He is still critically ill but in stable condition.

The heinous crime is said to have occurred at Cedar House. Photographs from the scene show police tape encircling a block of flats.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s fall.

‘We were called to reports of a child who had fallen from the window of a block of flats on Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon,’ said a Surrey Police spokesperson (14 March).

‘Officers responded, along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and a two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he is in a critical but stable condition,’ said the statement.

‘The police cordon has now been removed from the scene, and the investigation to determine the circumstances is ongoing.’