On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, James Preston was arrested in connection with previous allegations of multiple assaults on a woman. Officers were able to charge Mr Preston with intentionally strangling the victim after the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 created a new offence.

The Act went into effect on June 7, and Kent Police has had the charge authorised for two additional unrelated cases since then. If convicted, the offender faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On Thursday, June 30, Mr Preston, 33, appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court. In addition to the strangulation charge, he was accused of several other offences, including three counts of assault. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.