Between 11 June and 26 June 2022, Michael Cherry made persistent phone calls and left messages for a woman that he knew.

Cherry also called at her home uninvited and, on two occasions, damaged her partner’s car by deflating its tyres.

On 25 June, he broke into the partner’s house and stole a bank card and some car keys. He also poured washing up liquid in a kettle and coffee machine, and placed hair gel in the oven.

Cherry then targeted the woman’s house stealing a number of items and damaging a bed.

Officers arrested Cherry on 27 June and seized a quantity of cocaine plus the stolen property from the two victims’ houses.

When his mobile phone was examined he had a photograph of the partner’s car and a tracking app that showed the location of his house.

Cherry, of no fixed address and formerly from the Tonbridge area, was later charged with stalking, two counts of burglary and possession of cocaine.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Friday 23 September was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. He will also be subject to a restraining order on his release.

PC Max Jordan of the West Division Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Cherry relentlessly targeted two victims and his criminal actions caused them considerable distress.

‘Breaking into their homes and causing damage while stealing personal items was particularly sinister and it is entirely appropriate that Cherry is now serving a prison sentence.

‘I would like to commend the two victims for their courageous support in bringing this man to justice.’

ADVERTISEMENT