Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A total of 101 offences were detected on the M4 over three days this week as Roads Policing Officers took part in Operation Tramline

A total of 101 offences were detected on the M4 over three days this week as Roads Policing Officers took part in Operation Tramline

by uknip247

The operation, which involves the use of an unmarked HGV to help detect offences such as drivers using mobile phones, or failing to wear a seatbelt, was held between junctions 14 and 18 of the motorway.

It is a joint initiative between National Highways and NRPOI (National Roads Policing Operations and Intelligence).

Over the course of the three day operation, 27 drivers were reported for using a mobile phone whilst driving, 28 for no seatbelt, 7 drivers were reported for not being in proper control of a vehicle, while three were found to have an insecure load.

PC Luke Hobbs, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “The use of the HGV enables us to have a better view into vehicles using the M4 and it’s pretty unbelievable what some people get up to behind the steering wheel. Today, we saw one man eating his breakfast cereal, with both hands off the wheel, and a HGV driver watching a film on his laptop.

“The road requires your full attention at all times. This kind of behaviour, whilst completely stupid, could lead to a serious collision with devastating consequences.

“We’re committed to keeping our road network here in Wiltshire – which includes this busy stretch of the M4 – as safe as possible and we will continue to target those who fail to abide by the law and whose driving standards fall below that expected of a competent driver.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three teenagers have been airlifted and one taken by road to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Warwickshire

A ‘police incident’ has slowed traffic to a halt in South London this evening as a major route is blocked

Call for project proposals in support of defence reforms in Ukraine

Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged assault and rape that occurred in the early hours of this morning

A “monster” from Bromley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping his stepdaughter between the ages of six...

Sixty people were freed by firefighters from a school in Bexleyheath

Police have identified and photographed a 44-year-old woman who died in a collision with a van in Charlton

A missing teenage girl from Cardiff could be in London

A man is fighting for his life after falling from a Southwark residential building

A burglar has been sentenced for an offence he committed 13 years ago after a determined officer went above and beyond to ensure he...

Nalford, 79 years old was last seen in the Lavender Hill area

Joint probe launched into fatal Streatham blaze

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.