A total of 112 drivers were stopped by officers suspected of drink or drug driving across the county in December

Our Roads Policing Unit worked closely alongside partner agencies from the Road Safety Partnership to carry out the annual Christmas Drink Drive campaign from December 1 to 31.

During the month of action, a total of 46 drivers were reported for drink driving and a further 59 drivers were reported for drug driving. Three drivers failed to provide a sample when requested and four drivers were reported for driving whilst unfit.

Eleven of these drivers came to police attention after being involved in road traffic collisions.

A/Insp Will Ayres said: “Of course we hold a zero tolerance approach to drink and drug driving all year round, however, we know that the festive period sees an increase in parties and events for people to attend and enjoy, and with that often comes an increase in the amount of alcohol people consume. Drink and drugs can seriously affect your ability to navigate the roads safely and react to any hazards that arise.

“The team have been working extremely hard over the past few weeks to keep the roads within our county as safe as possible, targeting those who take risks and drink drive. We hope these figures send a reassuring message to law abiding drivers that we are fully dedicated to dealing with those who commit an offence, putting the lives of other road users, as well as their own, at risk.”

If you suspect somebody of drink driving, please report your concerns. In an emergency call 999, or 101 for non-emergencies to report details. Please try and give as much information as possible, including a description of the driver, the vehicle and direction of travel.