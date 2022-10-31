A total of 15 patients were treated at the scene and taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle RTC on the M42

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was called to the southbound

carriageway, between junctions 11 and 10, at 5.27pm and sent multiple

resources to the scene, including four ambulances, two paramedic officers,

the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Warwickshire and

Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene. East

Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) also sent resources to the scene,

including three ambulances.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews

discovered multiple vehicles that had been in collision, with a large

number of patients. The incident caused the motorway to be closed on both

sides of the carriageway.

“In total, 15 patients were assessed and taken to hospital between WMAS and

EMAS resources. Thankfully, it is not thought that any serious injuries

were suffered.

“Three patients were transported to University Hospital Coventry and

Warwickshire, six to George Elliot Hospital, three to Nottingham University

Hospital and three to Burton Queens Hospital.”