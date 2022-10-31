A total of 15 patients were treated at the scene and taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle RTC on the M42

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was called to the southbound
carriageway, between junctions 11 and 10, at 5.27pm and sent multiple
resources to the scene, including four ambulances, two paramedic officers,
the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Warwickshire and
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene. East
Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) also sent resources to the scene,
including three ambulances.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews
discovered multiple vehicles that had been in collision, with a large
number of patients. The incident caused the motorway to be closed on both
sides of the carriageway.
“In total, 15 patients were assessed and taken to hospital between WMAS and
EMAS resources. Thankfully, it is not thought that any serious injuries
were suffered.
“Three patients were transported to University Hospital Coventry and
Warwickshire, six to George Elliot Hospital, three to Nottingham University
Hospital and three to Burton Queens Hospital.”