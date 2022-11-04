A total of 21 people are due to appear in court following an investigation into incidents of disorder in the Halton Moor area of Leeds in 2020

Detectives from Leeds District CID mounted an investigation following

incidents on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, 2020.

On the Saturday evening, a large group of youths caused damage to a car and

a house in Kendal Drive before missiles were thrown at officers and their

vehicles.

Public order units were deployed to the area to disperse groups of youths

during the evening and maintained a visible presence in the area to deter

any further incidents.

On the Sunday evening, police vans were targeted with bricks and fireworks

when a large crowd gathered around the junction of Rathmell Road and

Ullswater Crescent.

Public order units were again deployed to the area to disperse those

involved and to support fire service colleagues as they dealt with further

incidents, including a member of the public’s car in Kendal Drive and a

garden fence in Rathmell Road being set on fire.

Since the incidents detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries

to identify the suspects, including examining footage from Leedswatch CCTV,

leading to the arrests of 39 people.

Yesterday, officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team served

21 summonses to those identified as suspects by the investigation.

Officers from the Leeds East NPT served summonses on 21 suspects yesterday

The majority have been summonsed in relation to the offence of violent

disorder, with others facing charges of burglary and arson. The group are

all males with the majority being juveniles.

Officers were joined by members of Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team, and a

number of housing warning letters were issued.

The group are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Jan 11 and 12

next year.

Two men and a youth were previously charged in relation to the incidents

and have been dealt with at court.

A 48-year-old man was fined after pleading guilty to affray; a 27-year-old

man was fined after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place,

criminal damage and possession of cocaine; and a 14-year-old male received

a 12-month detention and training order with six months detention after

being convicted of violent disorder and criminal damage.

Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to other arrested suspects.