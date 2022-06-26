On Sunday, June 26, at around 12.30 am, police were contacted in response to a report of a van hitting a pedestrian in Northumberland Park not far from the intersection with Trulock Road, N17.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the 62-year-old male pedestrian was declared dead at the spot. His next of kin are currently being informed by police.

The van’s driver did not pause at the site. The van was located nearby during a police inquiry. A man in his 30s has been detained by police after being arrested.

Roads and Transport Policing Command detectives from the Met are looking into it.

Call 101 and reference 266/26JUN22 if you haven’t spoken to any witnesses yet.