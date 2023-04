At around 4 p.m. yesterday, emergency personnel were seen in large numbers at Clifton Park in the #Rotherham area. South Yorkshire Police have now stated that their response was prompted by the death of a child; however, because the death was not considered suspicious, the force has declined to comment further at this time. Yorkshire Air Ambulance medics arrived at the scene near Doncaster Road, but the child died despite their best efforts with local crews.