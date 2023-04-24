Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

A train and a car were involved in a collision at a level crossing, resulting in the deaths of three young people

On Sunday tragedy struck near the German city of Hannover. A train and a car were involved in a collision at a level crossing, resulting in the deaths of three young people.

The accident occurred at around 4.50am local time when a regional train crashed into the car at high speed. According to the police, the car had driven onto the rail tracks, despite the barrier being down at the time of the accident. However, it did not span the entire road, which may have led to the driver’s misjudgment.

The deceased were all in their early twenties, with one being the driver of the car and the other two passengers. Fortunately, only one person among the 42 passengers and railway workers on board the train was slightly injured. Emergency services personnel arrived at the scene in large numbers to assist with the aftermath of this tragic event.

Following the accident, the rail line between Hannover and Nienburg (Weser) was closed down by Deutsche Bahn, the national rail operator, and all high-speed ICE trains between Oldenburg and Hannover were cancelled. Other trains were also affected, with intercity trains between Hannover and Emden being diverted in both directions. Delays were likely to be expected as a result.

This terrible accident comes just two days after a nationwide strike on Germany’s railway network, leading to the cancellation of thousands of train services.

