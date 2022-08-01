It follows England’s 2-1 victory over Germany in the European Championship final.

Ruth Busby, human resources director at Great Western Railway, said the Lionesses are “truly deserving of recognition for bringing football home in such brilliant style.”

GWR has previously honoured civil rights pioneer Dr Paul Stephenson OBE and Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Ms Busby, who watched the game with her family, said she was “overjoyed” with the outcome.

The train arrived at London Paddington early on Monday and will arrive at Bristol Temple Meads around lunchtime.

“With their performances over the past month, the Lionesses have captured the hearts of the nation, and I’m delighted we are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph on one of our Intercity Express Trains.”

“We at GWR have a long and proud tradition of honouring Great Westerners, past and present heroes from across our network, and the Lionesses are truly deserving of recognition for bringing football home in such brilliant style.”

As part of the celebrations marking Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne, GWR added the official Platinum Jubilee Emblem to the side of its Queen Elizabeth II train in June.

Other Great Westerners to be honoured include World War II codebreaker Alan Turing OBE and civil rights pioneer Dr Paul Stephenson OBE from Bristol.

Captain Sir Tom Moore of Covid-19 and Welsh sporting legends Sir Gareth Edwards and John Charles have also received train tributes.