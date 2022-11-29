A trans woman who groomed and had sex with a 14-year-old girl, making her pregnant, has been jailed

A trans woman was imprisoned after grooming and having sex with a 14-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.

After a trial, the defendant, identified by the police as “David Orton, also known as Danielle Rose Gemini,” was determined to have engaged in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

According to police, the victim was weak and at first, didn’t think she was the victim of sexual abuse.

She later had a change of heart, though, and told the police what had happened.

The perpetrator, whose name Leicester Crown Court listed as Danielle-Rose Gemini, received a nine-and-a-half-year sentence.

The 25-year-old was identified as a woman at the time of the offences, according to Leicestershire Police, but they were unable to provide information on their current gender identity.

The defendant was also accused of raping the girl, but after the trial, this charge was dropped.

The investigating officer, Det Con Sarah Le Boutillier, stated that Orton “refused to accept that there was any wrongdoing and [claimed] that they were in fact the victim” throughout their interviews.

The allegations were false.

After a trial at Leicester Crown Court, the offender was sentenced to prison.

The victim was 14 years old when her parents first expressed concern in October 2020.

According to the police, the perpetrator was a close family friend who frequently visited the victim’s home. Police claimed that the girl’s parents began to suspect a sexual relationship, but the girl denied these claims.

According to Det Con Le Boutillier, Orton “used the victim’s vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim, but also her parents who thought Orton was a genuine friend.”

“The initial report was made to the police more than two years ago, but this was a complicated and drawn-out investigation. The victim’s parents persisted in their worries despite her initial denials of them.

“We are happy the victim finally summoned the strength to discuss what she had gone through and understood that she was a victim and that Orton’s actions were not those of a friend,” the statement reads.

It’s difficult to speak up.

In June 2021, the girl gave police information.

Following an interview, the defendant, of Willowbank Road in Hinckley, was charged with two counts of rape of a girl between the ages of 13 and 15, as well as four counts of engaging in penetrating sexual activity with a child.

Two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child were found guilty by the jury, but the other two counts were found not guilty.

“We hope the verdict and sentence now helps the victim to come to terms with what happened and try and put that time behind her, as well as reassures her parents that they did the right thing by coming forward,” said Det Con Le Boutillier.

We want to reassure anyone else who might be in a similar circumstance to report their concerns because they will be heard and we will assist them throughout the process.

“We have specialist officers who can help you every step of the way and also put you in touch with organisations who can advise and support you moving forward. We know it’s not always easy to speak out.”