Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after more than £200,000-worth of drugs were found in a house

A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after more than £200,000-worth of drugs were found in a house

by uknip247
Mateusz Tabor Custody Photo

Mateusz Tabor, 27, Damian Pajak, 26, and Konrad Niznik, 25, were all arrested at the house they shared in Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, on 18 February 2021, following a tip-off.

Inside a padlocked room, officers found a large-scale drugs factory, containing class A and B drugs, including amphetamine, MDMA, mephedrone and cannabis, with a street value of more than £200,000.

Further mephedrone, amphetamine, hundreds of pounds in cash, a Taser torch, an ingredient list, scales and deal bags were also found in the house.

On Monday (24 April), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a crown court, the trio were sentenced:

  • Tabor, of Moores Lane, Eye, was jailed for three years, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of DMPEA and being concerned in the supply of cannabis following an earlier trial.
  • Pajak, of Walton Park, Peterborough, was jailed for eight months, having pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of amphetamine. He was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of DMPEA, following an earlier trial.
  • Niznik, of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough, was jailed for seven months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of DMPEA following an earlier trial.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Blunt said: “Tabor, Pajak and Niznik were supplying drugs which cause so much harm to people and communities.

“This was a really significant drugs seizure, which has prevented a lot of very harmful substances making it to the streets.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who abandoned his Rottweiler in his car on one of the hottest days of the year has been barred from owning a...

Two brothers who carried out a shocking crime spree which included stealing alcohol from a petrol station, smashing windows and the attempted theft of...

Two men jailed and drugs seized following cracked windscreen stop check

A man who launched a frenzied attack on his victim as he slept, stabbing him more than 20 times, has been jailed

A burglar who raided a couple’s home as they slept has been jailed

Two men have been jailed for more than 12 years for their involvement in a fatal road traffic collision

We know that there is a victim behind every crime and we just wanted to highlight a particular appalling and heartless case committed against...

A man who strangled his girlfriend, Clair Armstrong, to death in an unprovoked attack at her home following a disagreement has been found guilty...

Two men from London have been jailed for more than two years in connection with robberies and attempted robberies in Lowestoft

Five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuable trainers and other items of clothing

Can you help the Police find Sophie Jones who’s missing from Harlow?

Kyle Bevan, a man who subjected a two-year-old girl to a brutal assault and caused her “catastrophic” brain injuries, has been handed a life...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.