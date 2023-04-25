A trio of drug dealers have been jailed after more than £200,000-worth of drugs were found in a house

Mateusz Tabor, 27, Damian Pajak, 26, and Konrad Niznik, 25, were all arrested at the house they shared in Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, on 18 February 2021, following a tip-off.

Inside a padlocked room, officers found a large-scale drugs factory, containing class A and B drugs, including amphetamine, MDMA, mephedrone and cannabis, with a street value of more than £200,000.

Further mephedrone, amphetamine, hundreds of pounds in cash, a Taser torch, an ingredient list, scales and deal bags were also found in the house.

On Monday (24 April), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a crown court, the trio were sentenced:

Tabor, of Moores Lane, Eye, was jailed for three years, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of DMPEA and being concerned in the supply of cannabis following an earlier trial.

Pajak, of Walton Park, Peterborough, was jailed for eight months, having pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of amphetamine. He was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of DMPEA, following an earlier trial.

Niznik, of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough, was jailed for seven months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of MDMA and being concerned in the supply of DMPEA following an earlier trial.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Blunt said: “Tabor, Pajak and Niznik were supplying drugs which cause so much harm to people and communities.

“This was a really significant drugs seizure, which has prevented a lot of very harmful substances making it to the streets.”