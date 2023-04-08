A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya’s border with Tanzania has left at least 10 people dead and 10 others injured

The crash occurred in the town of Migori, along a major highway, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Saturday.

The local police commander, Mark Wanjala, reported that an operation was underway to free people trapped under the truck, and there were concerns that the death toll might rise.

Furthermore, two more people were reportedly knocked across a bridge and into a river because of the accident. Witnesses who were present at the time of the crash claimed that the truck driver honked repeatedly before losing control of the vehicle.

The truck was said to be carrying bags of rice towards the Isebania border town into neighbouring Tanzania.

The incident has caused significant disruption to the community, with videos of people looting the rice while people remained trapped under the truck appearing on social media.

Road accidents are not uncommon during busy periods in Kenya, especially when many people travel to their rural homes during the Easter holidays.

In January, at least 21 people were killed and 49 others injured when a bus heading for the capital, Nairobi, crashed shortly after crossing the border from Uganda. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for better infrastructure in the region.