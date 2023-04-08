Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya’s border with Tanzania has left at least 10 people dead and 10 others injured

A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya’s border with Tanzania has left at least 10 people dead and 10 others injured

by uknip247

The crash occurred in the town of Migori, along a major highway, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Saturday.

The local police commander, Mark Wanjala, reported that an operation was underway to free people trapped under the truck, and there were concerns that the death toll might rise.

Furthermore, two more people were reportedly knocked across a bridge and into a river because of the accident. Witnesses who were present at the time of the crash claimed that the truck driver honked repeatedly before losing control of the vehicle.

The truck was said to be carrying bags of rice towards the Isebania border town into neighbouring Tanzania.

The incident has caused significant disruption to the community, with videos of people looting the rice while people remained trapped under the truck appearing on social media.

Road accidents are not uncommon during busy periods in Kenya, especially when many people travel to their rural homes during the Easter holidays.

In January, at least 21 people were killed and 49 others injured when a bus heading for the capital, Nairobi, crashed shortly after crossing the border from Uganda. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for better infrastructure in the region.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged with the murder of a Romanian woman named Geila Ibram, whose body was found in a home on Dock...

The upcoming coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, has sparked excitement among community representatives who have been invited to attend the...

An Italian tourist was killed and seven others were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack near a beach in Tel Aviv on Friday

The unfortunate discovery of a stranded sperm whale on the east coast of England has raised concerns about the safety of marine life in...

Suffolk Police are appealing for farmers to remain vigilant following a series of thefts of GPS equipment in Hoxne, Bedingfield and Friston

The case of retired police officer Julian John, who has been found guilty of faking alcohol breath tests on himself and then recording them...

Police in Bradford have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify in relation to a serious sexual offence

An 18-year-old man has appeared before the court charged in connection with the discharge of a reported firearm in Doncaster

Devon & Cornwall Police is continuing to ask for the public’s help to find a registered sex offender who is wanted on recall to...

The news of the murder of 60-year-old foster carer Marcia Grant has sent shockwaves through the community in Sheffield

A teachers’ union in England is to ballot members on strike action after 87% of its members rejected the government’s pay offer

A man was shot by police in Joliet early Saturday morning while officers were responding to a possible domestic disturbance

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More