It has been revealed that a trucker who was delayed for hours in Colchester’s city centre should not have been driving at all.

Cornel Lihu, 56, a banned driver, drove into many Grade II listed buildings while driving through the historic Dutch Quarter.

When the articulated lorry became stuck at the intersection of St Helen’s Lane and East Stockwell Street, the Marks & Spencer delivery driver attempted to manoeuvre it.

A Trucker Who Blocked Colchester’s City Centre For Hours After Becoming Stuck Should Not Have Even Been Behind The Wheel, It Has Been Revealed.

According to the evidence presented at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, Lihu disregarded a width limitation sign warning him before entering the small mediaeval lanes.

He then caused hours of delays by leaving the lorry jammed overnight on July 13 and into the next morning.

Lihu admitted to the magistrates that he was suspended from driving at the time and that he was not insured to drive the vehicle.

A Trucker Who Blocked Colchester’s City Centre For Hours After Becoming Stuck Should Not Have Even Been Behind The Wheel, It Has Been Revealed.

The delivery driver, of Water Lane, Purfleet, also admitted to driving carelessly.

He received a community service sentence of 120 hours and six points on his driving record.

Lihu must pay costs and a surcharge of £219.

Castle ward councillor Mark Goacher has asked for stricter enforcement of HGV driving laws in the city centre.

“When these incidents occur, it appears that someone is not using common sense,” he stated.

“When you look at the size of this lorry, you wonder, ‘What was going on in his brain?'”

“The problem is that there is such a culture of relying on sat-navs that it’s almost like the brain half switches off.”

“You have to have delivery lorries come into the city centre,” he noted, adding that “the route they take is something we do need to think about, as well as possibly improving signage.”

“These vehicles should not be on the narrow streets of the Dutch Quarter.” They have the potential to cause significant harm.”

The problem has become all too common in the old small alleyways that lead onto High Street.

Three occurrences occurred in four weeks in 2012, and the issue resurfaced in 2018 when police officers were forced to close St Helen’s Lane due to another mishap.

“We are very sorry to local residents for any damage and inconvenience caused,” an M&S spokesman stated.

“The driver was not an M&S employee, and the service provider we used on this occasion did not adhere to the stringent procedures we have in place.”

“We conducted an investigation and followed up with the service provider to make it clear that this is unacceptable and that it will not happen again.”