UPDATED: A Tube station in North London has been closed after Teenager is stabbed in the head

A Tube station in North London has been closed. Due to a police incident, the London Underground station is closed to the public.

Arsenal station in Highbury has been closed since around 4.55 p.m., according to Transport for London (TfL). The station and surrounding roads have been closed after the broad daylight attack. A large police cordon stretching from the station past several houses down on Gillespie Road have been cordoned off.

TfL tweeted, “This station is closed while the police conduct an investigation.” As a result, commuters should reroute their routes.

The Piccadilly line serves the station, however, it will not stop at Arsenal for the time being.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called to Gillespie Road, N5 at 1.8pm on Wednesday, 19 April following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found a male, aged in his teens, with a stab wound to his head.

The victim has been taken to the hospital; his injuries are not life-threatening.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made. Further enquiries are ongoing.

A crime scene is in place at Arsenal tube station.

Anyone with information that could help the police should call 101 ref CAD 5054/19APR.