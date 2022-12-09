A Us Citizen Who Fled The Country After Killing A Teenage Motorcyclist While Driving On The Wrong Side Of The Road Has Avoided Jail

A US citizen escaped from the country after killing a teenage motorcyclist while driving on the wrong side of the road.

On August 27, 2019, Anne Sacoolas, 45, was responsible for a crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn outside a US Air Force base in Northamptonshire.

She left the UK 19 days later, claiming diplomatic immunity, igniting a major transatlantic diplomatic row that reached the highest levels of the US and UK governments.

She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving after negotiating with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mrs Justice Cheema Grubb sentenced her to eight months in prison with a year’s suspension. She also barred Sacoolas from driving for a year.

Mrs Justice Cheema Grubb continued her sentencing remarks by telling Anne Sacoolas:

“There is no doubt that the calm and dignified persistence of that young man’s parents and family has led through three years of heartbreak and effort to your appearance before this court and admission of guilt.”

Sacoolas appeared at the Old Bailey via video link after the US Government advised her not to attend in person, despite the judge’s request.

The Dunn family was outraged by the decision, with a spokesman saying they were “horrified” by what he called “a cowardly act on the part of an oppressor.”

Outside of court, Harry Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told reporters, “Job done, promise fulfilled.” Completed properly, properly now.

“Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record now.” Yes, Harry, we did it.

“We would have been content with anything – it was all about doing the right thing for us.”

When asked if she planned to meet Sacoolas, Mrs Charles replied, “Too much too late now.”

Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat stationed at the base, was initially charged with causing death by reckless driving, which she denied, but she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Following the crash near the US Air Force base RAF Croughton, she was granted diplomatic immunity by the US government and was able to leave the UK 19 days later.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.