A van collides with a broken-down horsebox on the A27 near Havant

It’s a miracle that no one was seriously injured after a van collided with a stationary horsebox on the A27.

At around 6.45 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th, police, ambulance crews, and firefighters were called to the serious collision between Chichester and Havant.

The incident occurred when a horsebox van broke down on the westbound carriageway’s lane one of a bend.

It was then hit by a white van travelling at about 70 miles per hour down the carriageway.

The extent of the damage is shown in a photo from the scene, but the male driver of the white van escaped with only minor injuries.

The female horsebox driver was treated for shock.

Fortunately, the box was empty at the time.

Jason Haste, the Havant crew manager, stated: “The van drove into it.

“The images are horrifying.

“The impact force flipped the van, sending it into the embankment.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

“He needs to play the lottery tonight.”

The road was closed for just over an hour while the carriageway was cleared, but it has since reopened, according to Sussex Police.