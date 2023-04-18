Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A victim who was attacked in the street was quickly reunited with his stolen phone and trainers thanks to some top police work

A victim who was attacked in the street was quickly reunited with his stolen phone and trainers thanks to some top police work

by uknip247

The injured shoeless man was found in West Gate, Mansfield town centre.

Police officers searched the area and, within 10 minutes of the incident being reported, they arrested three suspects nearby and recovered the victim’s stolen property.

The man suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital following the attack which was reported to police shortly before 10.20pm on Saturday (15 April 2023).

He needed surgery for his injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Two suspects have since been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 17 April 2023).

Paul Morris, aged 38, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft.

Dean Marshall, aged 41, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with theft.

A 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of robbery, was subsequently released on bail while police continue with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The fact officers were able to locate and arrest suspects within minutes of this nasty incident being reported just goes to demonstrate how committed the force is to protecting the public and reducing violence on our streets.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge two suspects in relation to this incident.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing so I would ask anyone who saw what happened, who hasn’t yet come forward, or anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dash-cam footage that may be helpful to our investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 766 of 15 April 2023.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating an unprovoked assault in Nottingham city centre have released an image of a suspect

Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing in Trowbridge on Sunday morning

Police investigating the party’s finances have arrested SNP treasurer Colin Beattie

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a takeaway restaurant with flats above on London Road in Norbury yesterday evening

A Just Stop Oil protester threw orange powder paint over a snooker table during a World Championship game, causing the match to be cancelled

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

Alan Titchmarsh MBE has paid a visit to Marwell Zoo in his capacity as Deputy Lieutenant of the County of Hampshire

Police are concerned for Kira, missing from Lancing

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers are reported to have been raped in Nuneaton on Saturday

A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 April, 2023, charged with rape

A man was sentenced to four years in jail having been convicted of raping a teenager in Stevenage

A man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl is unfit to stand trial

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.