A victim who was attacked in the street was quickly reunited with his stolen phone and trainers thanks to some top police work

The injured shoeless man was found in West Gate, Mansfield town centre.

Police officers searched the area and, within 10 minutes of the incident being reported, they arrested three suspects nearby and recovered the victim’s stolen property.

The man suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital following the attack which was reported to police shortly before 10.20pm on Saturday (15 April 2023).

He needed surgery for his injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Two suspects have since been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 17 April 2023).

Paul Morris, aged 38, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft.

Dean Marshall, aged 41, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with theft.

A 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of robbery, was subsequently released on bail while police continue with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The fact officers were able to locate and arrest suspects within minutes of this nasty incident being reported just goes to demonstrate how committed the force is to protecting the public and reducing violence on our streets.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge two suspects in relation to this incident.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing so I would ask anyone who saw what happened, who hasn’t yet come forward, or anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dash-cam footage that may be helpful to our investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 766 of 15 April 2023.