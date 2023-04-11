Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A video of British troops standing in a guard of honour for Ukrainian soldiers trained in the UK has surfaced online

by uknip247
Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in Britain by British and international partner forces, allowing reinforcements to be prepared for combat away from the threat of Russian attacks.

Recruits are given basic military training using British Army expertise in Operation Interflex.

The video was shot from inside a coach convoy and captured the moving sight of army personnel saluting their colleagues by the roadside, with one holding a Ukrainian flag aloft.

The United Kingdom met its pledged target of training 10,000 Ukrainian troops in six months in February.

This year, an additional 20,000 troops are expected to be trained.

Among them are people who have previously served in the Ukrainian army as well as those who have no military experience at all.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops have already received training in the United Kingdom.

“When they turn up, they don’t know anything, really, to do with the army,” Corporal Carter of the UK’s training team told Forces News in February.


“They haven’t had any training or experience prior – a lot of mine were taxi drivers and delivery drivers – and they’ve picked it up really, really quickly to where they are now, where they’re pretty much fully-fledged infantry soldiers.”

