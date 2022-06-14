Archie Battersbee, 12, was discovered unconscious at his Southend, Essex, home on April 7.

The Royal London Hospital’s doctors told the High Court that he was “highly likely” brain-stem dead.

On Monday evening, people gathered outside the hospital to pray and release balloons with Archie’s mother.

Hollie Dance, Archie’s mother, said she was “devastated” by Monday’s High Court ruling and that the family planned to appeal.

The court previously heard that Archie suffered brain damage during a domestic incident that his mother suspected was related to an online challenge.

He hasn’t been able to regain consciousness since.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded in a written ruling that Archie died at noon on May 31 based on MRI scans taken that day.

Hollie Dance stated that the Dance family would not “give up on Archie.”

Archie’s mother and father, Paul Battersbee, disagreed with the hospital and were supported by the Christian Legal Centre campaigning group.

Ms Dance said in a statement released after the court decision that she was “sickened” that the hospital and judge had not considered the family’s wishes and that she “does not believe Archie has been given enough time.”

Ms Dance asked people to join her in a vigil for Archie on Facebook.

“Your help has been incredible, and I am truly blessed to have Archie as my son.” “He’s made me a proud mother,” she said.

“May I please request that all of you attend a vigil for him?”

I am inviting all faith leaders, supporters from all communities, and politicians to attend and pray for my son, hoping that God will hear his voice and grant him healing. Thank you very much.”

Following Monday’s decision, Hollie Dance read a statement outside the High Court.

At around 7 p.m., a vigil was held outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.