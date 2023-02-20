Residents in London are being terrorised by a ‘willy man’ who ‘wears no trousers and flashes families’ on a doorbell camera before fleeing

Residents jokingly refer to him as the “willy man,” but there are genuine concerns for women’s safety.

A vile pervert is on the loose in East London, flashing his junk at doorbell cameras and sticking his penis through letterboxes. Residents in Dagenham have come to know the sicko as the ‘willy man’ due to his recurring trouserless displays in front of Ring doorbell cameras at night.

One social media video shows the creep approaching a house on Maxey Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, February 17, wearing a face mask and top but nothing below the waist and holding his penis. A car drives by as he approaches the door, causing him to turn away and flee the driveway. It is one of several incidents reported on social media by outraged residents.

One victim, who did not want to be identified, stated: “It’s terrifying, and knowing this is happening has made my family feel unsafe. There have been other reports of this person doing the same thing, indicating that it has been going on for some time. He must be apprehended.”

Another resident stated that the man stood naked from the waist down in front of her door just last week, flashing his bits for 10 seconds. On social media, she stated: “He was standing right in front of my door. Administrators removed the video. Someone, I’m guessing the man himself, complained about it. He’s becoming more courageous, and he no longer bothers to hide.”

Another terrified woman revealed that the flasher has another heinous act in his repertoire. She stated: “Yes, he does stick things in the letterbox, which has been reported numerous times, but he has yet to be caught. If you had this experience, please report it and keep any evidence that your door camera captured. Stopping quickly is required.”

The man was also recently seen between Becontree and Dagenham. One local stated: “He had also been in Hedgemans Road a few days before. He was naked, and when he stood still, he felt a tug on his willy. He’s wearing his shoes and socks, as well as his jacket, but his face is hidden.”

One woman speculated that the flashing was directed at people with cameras. She stated: “He’s doing it on purpose to people who have Ring doorbells. He needs to be stopped because he is disgusting.” Locals in Dagenham have threatened to spray the man with bleach, put razor blades in their letterbox, or sever his manhood with scissors.

Since a series of indecent exposures in the area earlier this year, the Metropolitan Police have been appealing for information. On January 3 and 4, the suspect, like the ‘willy man,’ exposed himself to women through their letterboxes on Mayesbrook Road and Lilliechurch Road.

Unlike the man filmed this week, he wore dark clothing, a black crash helmet, and rode a dark-colored motorcycle or moped during all of the incidents. Police have not confirmed whether the incidents in January are linked to the recent spate of attacks, but they are still encouraging witnesses to come forward.

“These incidents were very distressing for the victims,” Detective Constable Sky Mulvey said in a January statement. We are eager to obtain any information, CCTV, or door cam/doorbell footage related to the incidents. If you know who this man is, please contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously right away.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police at 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please refer to CAD 4471/04JAN. To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.